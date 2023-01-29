Washburn sweeps doubleheader against Northeastern State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both defeated Northeastern State in a doubleheader at Lee Arena on Saturday, capping off a four-game homestand.

The women first claimed a 61-49 victory over the Riverhawks, and the men followed with a 66-56 win, their fifth consecutive win.

Up next, the Ichabods will head to Missouri Western for a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m.

