Sunday night forecast: Chiefs victory sure to bring warmup!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ***NO 5:30PM NEWSCAST... GO CHIEFS!***

Today has been cold and in some areas, deceitfully sunny. Temperatures have been trapped in the low 20s this afternoon and will plummet to the single digits tonight. Expect another super cold morning Monday with wind chills once again below zero. Winds Monday will be less breezy from the northeast at around 10 mph, but wind chill will still be unpleasant in the teens. Temperatures for the second half of the week become warm in the mid 40s and even into the 50s for next weekend. Can’t wait!

Taking Action:

With wind chills below 0 and air temperatures in the single digits, bring pets indoors if you are able or provide a sheltered place for them to go during the night. Check the water supply for your animals to ensure it does not freeze over and they cannot get water and feed outdoor animals more during the cold. Wind chills Monday morning will be very cold between 5 and -10 degrees. Bundle up when gong out and be prepared for the cold to last all Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the single digits. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s. Winds NE around 10 mph.

We will continue to be cold Tuesday, although the sun should shine brightly in the afternoon with winds Tuesday from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. We start to see signs of improvement Wednesday with temperatures back t around 40 degrees. A week cold front passes through late Wednesday but will have little effect on our temperatures.

Thursday will be nicer in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies and light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. We will be a touch cooler Friday, but still around normal in the low 40s. No matter though, because next Saturday, Sunday and Monday look to all be much nicer in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, expect winds to become breezy during this period of warmer weather.

The bad news about this week is there are no signs of ANY moisture. Even looking long term into the first full week of February reveals a dry pattern. We’ve seen some moisture recently with a couple rounds of rain and snow, but we could always use more.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.