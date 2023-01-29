Sunday forecast: Bitter cold temperatures through Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wind chills are the main concern his morning as it will feel like -5 to -15 Sunday morning with air temperatures this morning in the teens and single digits. This afternoon won’t find much relief with air temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills still around 10 degrees with a stiff north wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 25 mph. Skies should remain cloudy for most of today. We continue to be cold again Monday and warm slightly by Tuesday.

Wind chills will be dangerously cold Sunday morning, especially in northern Kansas where they could be as cold as -15 degrees. Everywhere will feel between 0 to -15 degrees in Northeast and North-Central Kansas. With wind chills below 0 and air temperatures in the single digits, bring pets indoors if you are able or provide a sheltered place for them to go during the night. Check the water supply for your animals to ensure it does not freeze over and they cannot get water and feed outdoor animals more during the cold. If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low 20s at kickoff and teens by the end of the game. Wind chills in the single digits.

Today: COLD and cloudy. Highs in the low 20s, wind chills around 10º in the afternoon. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the single digits. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s. Winds NE around 10 mph.

Temperatures today will be stuck in the low 20s with wind chills making it feel closer to 10 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will be persistent during the daytime, but may see some holes in the cloud cover Sunday night into Monday. Sunday night will have air temperatures in the single digits and wind chills once again near 0 degrees for Monday morning. The cold continues into Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low 20s.

Another cold night Monday night in the single digits before we warm slightly Tuesday afternoon to near 30º (day 3 below freezing). Skies however should be mostly sunny by the afternoon and winds will now be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Warmer still by Wednesday in the mid 30s (above freezing again!) with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front passes through Wednesday night and temperatures should hold steady in the mid 30s for Thursday.

It likely won’t be until Friday that many of us see 40 degrees again. Friday will be around normal with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. We should make the mid 40s just in the time for next weekend.

