EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman girls basketball defeated Emporia 46-43 in the Championship game of the Glacier’s Edge Tournament at Emporia High School on Saturday.

Taylin Stallbaumer drilled a game-winning three-pointer in the final second of the game to clinch the win. Anna Becker was named the MVP of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.