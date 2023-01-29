Overbrook PD in Osage Co. searching for dog on the loose involved in attack

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Overbrook Police Department in Osage County is seeking information and searching for a dog involved in an attack.

According to a City of Overbrook Facebook post, a dog was confiscated following an attack and the Overbrook Police are searching for the owner.

Officers are still attempting to locate a second dog involved in the incident. They are urging anyone in the Overbrook area going outside, especially those walking dogs or children at play, to be cautious.

No details of the attack have been released.

Anyone with more information about the dog on the loose or the owner of the confiscated dog is asked to call the Overbrook Police Department at (785) 665-7230.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.