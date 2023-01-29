No. 9 Kansas snaps losing streak, beats Kentucky

Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) is defended by Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of...
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) is defended by Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball got back on track on Saturday night, taking down Kentucky 77-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Jalen Wilson continued his dominant season, leading the Jayhawks with 22 points. KJ Adams followed with 17 points.

KU avoided what would have been the program’s first four-game losing streak in the Bill Self era. They’re now 17-4 on the season. They snapped what was a four-game winning streak for the Wildcats.

Up next for the Jayhawks is the second round of the Sunflower Showdown. They’ll host No. 5 Kansas State on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

