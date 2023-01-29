No. 9 Kansas snaps losing streak, beats Kentucky

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball got back on track on Saturday night, taking down Kentucky 77-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Jalen Wilson continued his dominant season, leading the Jayhawks with 22 points. KJ Adams followed with 17 points.

KU avoided what would have been the program’s first four-game losing streak in the Bill Self era. They’re now 17-4 on the season. They snapped what was a four-game winning streak for the Wildcats.

Up next for the Jayhawks is the second round of the Sunflower Showdown. They’ll host No. 5 Kansas State on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

