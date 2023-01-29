No. 5 K-State defeats Florida

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 5 Kansas State men’s basketball took down Florida on Saturday 64-50 at Bramlage Coliseum as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Keyontae Johnson was playing against his former team for the first time, and led the Wildcats with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Markquis Nowell also had 13 points for K-State.

The Wildcats are now 18-3 on the season. They’ll next take on No. 9 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse for the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

