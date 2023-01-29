Master Overbey’s hosts free women’s self-defense workshop

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Master Overbey’s in Topeka hosted a free women’s self-defense workshop Saturday.

The event had a comprehensive, interactive seminar that covered several topics, teaching women how to avoid conflicts and escape bodily harm.

The martial arts studio covered topics such as conflict avoidance, home and workplace safety strategies, verbal boundary setting, how to escape from various body seizes, basic ground defense and awareness strategies.

“I feel that it’s very important, especially today,” Patrick Overbey, instructor at Overbey’s, said. “You hear about a rise in crime, and whether it’s accurate or not, there’s that perception and perception is reality, so people want to have some kind of assurance that they can go out and about with some degree of safety.”

Overbey mentioned that he plans to host another free self-defense workshop in May.

Master Overbey’s is located at Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center at 2114 SW Chelsea Dr. in Topeka.

