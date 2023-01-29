Frank Clark moves into third place all-time in playoff sacks

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in action during the second half of an...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff Frank Clark has arrived. For the second straight playoff game, Clark recorded a sack, ending the Cincinnati Bengals’ first drive of the AFC Championship Game with a takedown of quarterback Joe Burrow.

With the sack, his 13th of his career, Clark moved into third place in the NFL’s all-time playoff sack leaderboard.

The sack of Burrow was his 10th as a Kansas City Chief, the most playoff sacks in the history of the Chiefs organization.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood...
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
Topeka Police identify Saturday night homicide victim
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
The confiscated dog is held up at the Overbrook Police Dept.
Man faces charges after two pit bulls kill dog in Osage Co. attack

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
‘Know your role and shut your mouth’: Kelce claps back at Cincinnati mayor
Fans gather to watch AFC Championship
Fans gather to watch AFC Championship
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Jayhawks prevail in women’s Sunflower Showdown on Kansas Day
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Cincinnati...
Kelce moves into second all-time in postseason receiving yards
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank...
Chiefs return to the Super Bowl, win AFC over Bengals