Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night.

According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28.

Upon arrival, they located an adult man on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out and rendered aid to the individual.

AMR responded to the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause and circumstances regarding the fire remain under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Fuentes, 18, was taken into custody for criminal threat, criminal use of weapon,...
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of...
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has...
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections

Latest News

Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas honor health care workers at banquet
Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas honor health care workers at banquet
Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas honor health care workers at banquet
Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas honor health care workers at banquet