Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
The passenger, Paige Williams, 34, of Topeka, was subsequently arrested for interference with law enforcement, possession of a certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
