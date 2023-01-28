Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County

Paige Williams
Paige Williams(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.

The passenger, Paige Williams, 34, of Topeka, was subsequently arrested for interference with law enforcement, possession of a certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

