Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.

The passenger, Paige Williams, 34, of Topeka, was subsequently arrested for interference with law enforcement, possession of a certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.