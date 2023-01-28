Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka

Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St.

Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 13 NEWS will release further information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Department Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

