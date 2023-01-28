Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution

Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning.
Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning.

The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” said Benson. We know we are fortunate to have food on our table, some months more lean than others, but knowing that there’s a need in the community. We see it every month; we see it every day.”

Some of the items families got were chicken, eggs, onions and watermelon. Harvesters holds food distributions at this location every fourth Saturday of the month. Benson also said the organization is always looking for volunteers; if you’re interested, you can call Harvesters.

