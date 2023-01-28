Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces two are in custody facing narcotics related charges following a traffic stop late Friday night.

Shortly before midnight Friday, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a red 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near SW 61st Street and SW Vorse Road. During the investigation, a K9 Unit assisted and located illegal narcotics.

Michael P. McVay, 56, and Hope L. Goodman, 23, were taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. McVay had a felony warrant for his arrest and was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license, no vehicle liability insurance and tag not assigned. Goodman was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

This incident is still under investigation.

