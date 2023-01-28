Saturday night forecast: Temperatures collapse behind strong cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - *** NO 6PM NEWSCAST*** A strong arctic cold front has been sagging southeast through the day today bringing dramatic temperature changes wherever it goes. Temperatures this afternoon have fallen to the low 20s in northern Kansas while areas southeast of I-70 are still hanging onto the 50s. The 50s will go away soon as the front races that direction this evening and everyone will be in the teens and single digits overnight tonight. Sunday morning will be brutally cold with wind chills from 0 to -15 degrees.

Taking Action:

Wind chills will be dangerously cold Sunday morning, especially in northern Kansas where they could be as cold as -15 degrees. Everywhere will feel between 0 to -15 degrees in Northeast and North-Central Kansas. If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low 20s at kickoff and teens by the end of the game. Wind chills in the single digits.

Tonight: VERY cold and cloudy, flurries possible overnight in the north. Lows in the low to mid teens. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills near 0º Sunday morning.

Sunday: COLD and cloudy. Highs in the low 20s, wind chills around 10º in the afternoon. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures Sunday will struggle to reach the low 20s by the afternoon with wind chills making it feel closer to 10 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will be persistent during the daytime, but may see some holes in the cloud cover Sunday night into Monday. Sunday night will have air temperatures in the single digits and wind chills once again near 0 degrees for Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cold again in the low 20s with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Another cold night Monday night in the single digits before we warm slightly Tuesday afternoon to near 30º (day 3 below freezing). Skies however should be mostly sunny by the afternoon and winds will now be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Warmer still by Wednesday in the mid 30s (above freezing again!) with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front passes through Wednesday night and temperatures should hold steady in the mid 30s for Thursday.

It likely won’t be until Friday that many of us see 40 degrees again. Friday will be around normal with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. We should make the mid 40s just in the time for next weekend.

