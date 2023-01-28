Saturday night forecast: Temperatures collapse behind strong cold front

Wind chills below zero Sunday morning
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - *** NO 6PM NEWSCAST*** A strong arctic cold front has been sagging southeast through the day today bringing dramatic temperature changes wherever it goes. Temperatures this afternoon have fallen to the low 20s in northern Kansas while areas southeast of I-70 are still hanging onto the 50s. The 50s will go away soon as the front races that direction this evening and everyone will be in the teens and single digits overnight tonight. Sunday morning will be brutally cold with wind chills from 0 to -15 degrees.

Taking Action:

  1. Wind chills will be dangerously cold Sunday morning, especially in northern Kansas where they could be as cold as -15 degrees. Everywhere will feel between 0 to -15 degrees in Northeast and North-Central Kansas.
  2. If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low 20s at kickoff and teens by the end of the game. Wind chills in the single digits.

Tonight: VERY cold and cloudy, flurries possible overnight in the north. Lows in the low to mid teens. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills near 0º Sunday morning.

Sunday: COLD and cloudy. Highs in the low 20s, wind chills around 10º in the afternoon. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures Sunday will struggle to reach the low 20s by the afternoon with wind chills making it feel closer to 10 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will be persistent during the daytime, but may see some holes in the cloud cover Sunday night into Monday. Sunday night will have air temperatures in the single digits and wind chills once again near 0 degrees for Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be cold again in the low 20s with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Another cold night Monday night in the single digits before we warm slightly Tuesday afternoon to near 30º (day 3 below freezing). Skies however should be mostly sunny by the afternoon and winds will now be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Warmer still by Wednesday in the mid 30s (above freezing again!) with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front passes through Wednesday night and temperatures should hold steady in the mid 30s for Thursday.

It likely won’t be until Friday that many of us see 40 degrees again. Friday will be around normal with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. We should make the mid 40s just in the time for next weekend.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Fuentes, 18, was taken into custody for criminal threat, criminal use of weapon,...
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of...
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has...
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast
Mild today, turning cold late Saturday into Sunday
Mild today, cold front tomorrow
30s today, 40s Friday with a wide range in highs Saturday & 20s Sunday
Staying cold today, warming up tomorrow
Chilly today and tomorrow, warming by Friday and Saturday. Arctic air by Sunday.
Staying cold but dry today