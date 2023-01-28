Saturday forecast: Nice today, bitter cold arrives tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a nice day this morning and early afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s (depending on when cold front comes through) with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will increase through the day today and later this afternoon will not be so nice. An Arctic slam crashes into Kansas this afternoon and temperatures will quickly fall behind the front. Be prepared for teens overnight tonight and 20s for highs Sunday and Monday.

Taking Action:

Temperatures will begin falling in northern Kansas around midday when the front passes through. Closer to I-70 can expect temperatures to begin collapsing between 3-5pm. Areas farther south will see temperatures drop after 5pm. Wind chills Sunday morning will approach 0º. If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low 20s at kickoff and teens by the end of the game. Wind chills in the single digits.

Today: High temperatures likely in the mid to upper 40s, perhaps 50 farther south. Temperatures will quickly drop once the cold front blows through. Skies will se increasing clouds through the day and cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds initially S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N at 10 to 20 mph behind the front.

Tonight: VERY cold and cloudy, flurries possible overnight in the north. Lows in the low to mid teens. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills near 0º Sunday morning.

Sunday: COLD and cloudy. Highs in the low 20s, wind chills around 10º in the afternoon. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be a brutally cold day with high temperatures only in the low 20s with breezy north winds at 10 to 20 mph making it feel closer to 10º. Sunday night will be in the single digits so double bundle up Monday morning. Monday is not any better with high temperature in the low 20s and mostly cloudy skies with winds not as strong from the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Another cold night Monday night in the single digits before we warm slightly Tuesday afternoon to near 30º (day 3 below freezing). Skies however should be mostly sunny by the afternoon and winds will now be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Warmer still by Wednesday in the mid 30s (above freezing again!) with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front passes through Wednesday night and temperatures should hold steady in the mid 30s for Thursday.

It likely won’t be until Friday that many of us see 40 degrees again. Friday will be around normal with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. We should make the mid 40s just in the time for next weekend.

