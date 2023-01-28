Local students bring talent to the Future City Competition

Local and nearby middle school students competed in the Future City Competition.
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and nearby middle school students competed in the Future City Competition this weekend.

The competition was held at Seaman Middle School, where over 40 teams competed in this year’s theme, which focused on climate change. Kevin Koster, regional coordinator of the Future City Competition, said this is not just a competition but also a way to educate students about why engineering is important.

“The importance is keeping the exposure to engineering in front of kids,” said Koster. “Hopefully inspire them to want to maybe go down one of the many avenues of engineering, whether it is civil, construction, or otherwise.”

The competition allows students to use their creativity and is evaluated on uniqueness as well. Isaac Carrillo, a Lawrence University student, said the most difficult part of the project was coming up with the idea, and he’s grateful to have taken part regardless of the outcome.

“I’m hoping that we do good,” said Carrillo. “There’s not a huge chance that we’ll win with all the big cities, with all the bigger and fancier ones, but I hope we do win.”

