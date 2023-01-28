Kansas ranked top 10 in volunteerism during height of COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was ranked in the top 10 in volunteerism due to more than 700,000 participating in more than 50 million service hours while the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.

Every other year, AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census Bureau collaborated to collect data and create the “volunteering and civic engagement report.” In its findings, the two agencies ranked each state in order depending on the overall volunteerism demonstrated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, specifically, looked at “informal and formal” volunteering in the states. Informal means helping a neighbor, friend, or family member in need of help, while formal volunteering is helping at a local organization in need of volunteers. Kansas was ranked far lower on the list when it comes to informal volunteering. However, Kansas’ 2021 formal volunteering rate was 31.5%, giving the state of Kansas a ranking of 8th in the nation.

According to Volunteer Kansas, about 707,000 volunteers served 53.1 million hours in Kansas from September 2020 to September 2021, contributing an estimated nearly $1.4 billion in economic value because of the volunteers’ assistance.

The survey also discovered that more than half of Americans (approximately 124.7 million people) informally helped their neighbor(s) at least once last year. Additionally, more than 23% of Americans (about 60.7 million people) formally volunteered at an organization, contributing more than 4.1 billion hours of community service and an estimated economic value of $122.9 billion, all the while the COVID-19 pandemic was still an issue among Kansans.

“We are proud of the volunteers who are getting things done for Kansas,” said Nola Brown, Executive Director of Volunteer Kansas. “Volunteerism makes a significant impact on our state’s ability to meet so many local needs, including food insecurity, homelessness, and even rehoming of animals. Throughout the year, consider donating the gift of time. Whether you can volunteer long-term, short-term, or just once, your time makes a tremendous difference. You can find statewide opportunities to volunteer at www.volunteerkansas.org”

