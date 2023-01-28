K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion.

The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson and Dennison since it was built in 1963 as it got its name from the patron saint of farmers. An expansion had been needed for a while but this will now be a place for any students to come and reflect on life.

“This church is a gift to the campus, whether students are catholic or not, our hope is that people will find this to be a beautiful place where they can encounter God, sit in silence, pray, found out exactly perhaps what it is that God’s calling them to in life. There’s a couple of things on campus that we’re looking for how do we find our degree, how do we achieve our degree, how do we look for a career,” said Fr. Gale Hammerschmidt, pastor of St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.

The first dedication Mass for alumni is at 1 on Saturday and at 8 for students. Mass times will remain the same on Sunday as they have been at 9:30, 11, 5, and 9:09.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.