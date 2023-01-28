K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

The first dedication Mass for alumni is at 1 on Saturday and at 8 for students. Mass times will...
The first dedication Mass for alumni is at 1 on Saturday and at 8 for students. Mass times will remain the same on Sunday as they have been at 9:30, 11, 5, and 9:09.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion.

The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson and Dennison since it was built in 1963 as it got its name from the patron saint of farmers. An expansion had been needed for a while but this will now be a place for any students to come and reflect on life.

“This church is a gift to the campus, whether students are catholic or not, our hope is that people will find this to be a beautiful place where they can encounter God, sit in silence, pray, found out exactly perhaps what it is that God’s calling them to in life. There’s a couple of things on campus that we’re looking for how do we find our degree, how do we achieve our degree, how do we look for a career,” said Fr. Gale Hammerschmidt, pastor of St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.

The first dedication Mass for alumni is at 1 on Saturday and at 8 for students. Mass times will remain the same on Sunday as they have been at 9:30, 11, 5, and 9:09.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Fuentes, 18, was taken into custody for criminal threat, criminal use of weapon,...
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of...
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has...
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections

Latest News

The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody...
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
Saleena Rae Masquat
Mayetta woman arrested on drug charges
Paige Williams
Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning.
Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution