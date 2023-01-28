Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials say a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, when the driver refused to stop. A pursuit started which continued through east Topeka and ended near SE 2nd Street and SE Alkire Street when the vehicle crashed. The driver, Cassy J. Thomas, 22, fled the scene on foot and was later taken into custody.

The passenger, Brandon L. Taylor, 24, was taken in without further incident.

The pair were both booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Thomas was charged with felony interference with law enforcement, and Taylor had three warrants for his arrest and was charged with felony flee or attempt to elude, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation.

