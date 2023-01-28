Academy Sports + Outdoors set to release Chiefs gear with AFC Championship win

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports + Outdoors in Topeka will be open late if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Sunday to release new Chiefs apparel that celebrates the victory.

The sporting goods store released a statement saying their AFC Championship products arrived Friday. If the Chiefs win Sunday and clinch a Super Bowl berth, Academy’s in Topeka will immediately begin selling Chiefs Super Bowl-bound shirts, fleece, hats and novelty items. The store will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship product is sold out.

“The whole team is excited and ready to go,” Rodney Hollerich, Academy’s Topeka’s store director, said.

Academy’s Manhattan store will have product available Monday morning if the Chiefs win.

If Academy’s store has AFC Championship apparel if the Chiefs win, the apparel will be available online on their website.

