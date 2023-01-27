Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness.

The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire why the performances were canceled, and the department said that it was canceled due to a “student illness,” saying “that it is not COVID–related.”

Anyone who bought general admission tickets can ask for a full refund if they contact the theatre department at (785) 670-2245 or email them at theatre@washburn.edu.

The Washburn Theatre Department has other performances scheduled for spring 2023. If you want to check out the theatre department’s website for more details and its production schedule, click HERE.

