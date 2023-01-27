Washburn’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” performances canceled

Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend...
Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness.(WILX)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s theatre department has canceled Friday’s performance and weekend performances of its production “Tiny Beautiful Things” due to illness.

The January 27, 28, and 29 performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” were canceled. 13 NEWS contacted the public relations department to inquire why the performances were canceled, and the department said that it was canceled due to a “student illness,” saying “that it is not COVID–related.”

Anyone who bought general admission tickets can ask for a full refund if they contact the theatre department at (785) 670-2245 or email them at theatre@washburn.edu.

The Washburn Theatre Department has other performances scheduled for spring 2023. If you want to check out the theatre department’s website for more details and its production schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
FILE
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.
RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River
FILE
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

Latest News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has...
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections
Day five in the Murdaugh trial
On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of...
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
Washburn women's basketball beats Rogers State 60-53 on January 26, 2023.
Washburn men and women victorious over Rogers State