Washburn men and women victorious over Rogers State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both took down Rogers State in a doubleheader at Lee Arena on Thursday night.

The women went first, and were able to maintain their lead for a 60-53 win over the Hillcats. The Ichabods snapped a four-game losing skid.

The men followed with a 78-67 win, powered by Andrew Orr’s 20 points, shooting 10 of 12 from the field. The men have now won their fourth game in a row.

The Ichabods will host another doubleheader this Saturday against Northeastern State. Tipoff for the women’s game is set for 1:00 p.m.

