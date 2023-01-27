Washburn men and women victorious over Rogers State

By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both took down Rogers State in a doubleheader at Lee Arena on Thursday night.

The women went first, and were able to maintain their lead for a 60-53 win over the Hillcats. The Ichabods snapped a four-game losing skid.

The men followed with a 78-67 win, powered by Andrew Orr’s 20 points, shooting 10 of 12 from the field. The men have now won their fourth game in a row.

The Ichabods will host another doubleheader this Saturday against Northeastern State. Tipoff for the women’s game is set for 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
FILE
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

Latest News

Washburn mens and womens beat Rogers State Jan 26 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against...
Chiefs were slight home underdogs in AFC title game, but that line has changed
Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval poses in front of...
Cincinnati mayor: ‘I will be at the game at Burrowhead Stadium’
Emporia State coach Craig Doty talks to his players during the first half of an exhibition NCAA...
Emporia State basketball sweeps Northeastern State