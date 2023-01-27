USD 501 graduates recognized at ‘mid-year’ ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools USD 501 held a mid-year graduation ceremony for all three of the area high schools: Highland Park High School, Topeka High School, and Topeka West High School on Thursday to celebrate the students that have fully, completed their education.

Topeka High School’s principal, Rebecca Morrisey, said that USD 501 first hosted mid-year graduation ceremonies when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full effect, but the district decided to keep hosting the ceremonies.

“During COVID, we wanted to be able to have the mid-year graduation for those that needed to move on, and there were many students who were uncomfortable,” said Morrisey. “We weren’t sure we would get to have the May ceremony either because things were so unknown, so we simply wanted to make sure that at that point when we could have the ceremony, we did it for the students that we could.”

According to Morrisey, 178 students had the option to walk across the stage now, but Thursday’s ceremony had 32 students taking advantage of the opportunity to have an official, early ceremony. Morrisey also said she is simply proud to see the students succeed and earn their high school diplomas.

“The thing for me is that the need is about high school,” said Morrisey. “I mean, in middle school, we have promotions, but a graduation means you have earned it. So, these students had to pass the classes that they are required to take, they had to pass the number of credits they are required to have, and they had to do that successfully so that they could get this diploma in their hands and move on but, I am very proud of when they reach this milestone.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.