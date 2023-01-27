Two arrests made in connection to narcotics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Virginia Ave.

While conducting the search warrant officers located methamphetamine. marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

As a result Jason smith, 47, was arrested on multiple charges including distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of stolen property.

Rhiannon Dickens, 31, was also arrested on multiple charges including distribution and possession of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana.

