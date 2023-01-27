Two arrests made in connection to narcotics

On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of...
On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Virginia Ave.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Virginia Ave.

While conducting the search warrant officers located methamphetamine. marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

As a result Jason smith, 47, was arrested on multiple charges including distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of stolen property.

Rhiannon Dickens, 31, was also arrested on multiple charges including distribution and possession of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.
RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River
Topeka police had taken at least one person into custody early Thursday in connection with a...
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park

Latest News

Washburn women's basketball beats Rogers State 60-53 on January 26, 2023.
Washburn men and women victorious over Rogers State
Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture.
Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture
A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
Stormont Vail's outpatient bronchiolitis clinic offers congestion suctioning and support...
Topeka clinic helps youngest patients breath easier, avoid hospital stay