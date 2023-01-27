TPD units at West Topeka home part of ongoing investigation

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were part of an ongoing investigation.

Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says their presence was part of an ongoing investigation, and that they would not provide any further information.

This story will be updated if any further information becomes available.

