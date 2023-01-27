TPD units at West Topeka home part of ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were part of an ongoing investigation.

Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says their presence was part of an ongoing investigation, and that they would not provide any further information.

