TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn.

TPD says another vehicle was found in the same area, along with two suspects. Cody Sanchez, 27, and Taylor Reed, 28, were both arrested for auto theft.

