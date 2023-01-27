Topeka Teacher recognized for excellence, featured in K-State’s ‘Crash the Class’ series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University series called “Crash the Class” recognized one Topeka teacher for her excellence in the classroom.

Ms. Kathy Anstaett, a special education teacher at Quincy Elementary, was surprised by her students, colleagues, and staff from the K-State College of Education department on Thursday afternoon because Anstaett was selected to be featured in Kansas State’s Crash the Class series.

The series selects a nominated teacher, who is also a graduate of K-State, features them in a video, talks about their story, and recognizes them for their excellence as a teacher.

Anstaett was nominated by Quincy Elementary’s principal, Mrs. Crow. Debbie Mercer, K-State University’s dean of college education, said Crow submitted a very kind nomination describing how Anstaett provided a welcoming environment to her students.

”The intent of ‘Crash The Class’ is to uplift the profession and honor an early career teacher,” said Mercer. “She was an outstanding student in our master’s program. She has been recruited into a doctoral program of the aptitude she showed, but Mrs. Crow had a wonderful nomination for her and talked about the learning environment she creates for her students, that is very safe and inviting and said every student that she has feels valued and empowered.”

Each episode of the series can be found on the K-State College of Education website, along with a nomination form if you would like to nominate a teacher for the series.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.