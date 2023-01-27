Topeka Boy Scout troop invites community to breakfast

David Myers Sr. and his son, David Myers Jr., appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss their troop's upcoming pancake feed fundraiser.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Boy Scout troop wants to serve you breakfast this Saturday.

David Myers Jr., a Robinson Middle School student who is a member of Troop 59, visited Eye on NE Kansas with his dad, David Myers Sr., who is a scout leader. They talked about their troop’s upcoming pancake feed.

The younger David explained the menu will include items like pancakes and sausage. He and fellow troop members will handle all the details, including cooking, serving, cleaning up, and greeting guests.

The older David said money raised will go toward sending scouts Camp Tomahawk, a summer camp in Wisconsin. He said the camp sessions help scouts learn skills and earn merit badges.

The pancake feed for Boy Scout Troop 59 is 7 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Jan. 28 at First Lutheran Church, SW 17th & Gage Blvd.

