Study finds Kansas ‘wearable tech capitol of the U.S.’

A digital research website analyzed that data conducted by the National Telecommunications and...
A digital research website analyzed that data conducted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Internet Use Survey and named Kansas the “capital of the U.S. in wearable tech.”(OYS)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A digital research website analyzed that data conducted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Internet Use Survey and named Kansas the “capital of the U.S. in wearable tech.”

“Wearable tech” refers to technology like smartwatches and fitness trackers. TechShielder, a digital and internet security research site, examined the survey’s data and discovered that the state of Kansas had the highest percentage among the other states at 22.47%.

What the study also found is that the usage of wearable tech has been on the rise. Data has shown that 16.19% of people nationwide were using wearable tech in November 2021, which is roughly 50 million people, that is a slight increase from November 2019 at 12.05% and 8.17% in November 2017.

Kansas is number one on the list followed by:

2. Nebraska: 21.06%

3. Minnesota: 20.07%

4. Wisconsin: 20%

5. Maryland: 19.84%

6. Illinois: 19.77%

7. North Dakota: 19.34%

8. Washington, D.C.: 19.30%

9. Colorado: 19.22%

10. New Hampshire: 18.93%

New Mexico is last on the list, with a reported 11.65% of residents utilizing “wearable tech.”

A spokesperson with TechShielder responded to the study, saying “It’s fascinating to see adoption levels of wearable technology across the country. These devices have the potential to improve people’s health and wellness, as well as make everyday life easier. The data reveals that some states are considerably more interested in using technology like smartwatches and fitness trackers, but overall the year-on-year trend is up and an increasingly significant number of people are using them across the country. It’s important for users to be aware of the potential security issues that come with wearing connected devices, and people should take steps to protect their personal information when using wearable tech.”

