Riley County Police Director meets with the community at Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community had the opportunity to meet with new Riley County police director Brian Peete this evening at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Peete along with a few others gave some brief comments to welcome everyone. People from the community had the opportunity to speak with him one on one and address any concerns. Peete said he is grateful to be here and was glad so many people came to meet him.

“To me, it highlighted the expectations of what the community wants and the department and in myself personally and it was important for me because I got to see everybody and hear what everybody wanted and hear what everybody’s thoughts were and again just to feel welcomed I just never had anything like this before,” said Brian Peete, RCPD director.

Peete said that he received great feedback from everyone and met Jerry Moran for the first time.

