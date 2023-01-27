Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture

Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture.
Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture.

The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.

Kansas was admitted to the Union 162 years ago, on January 29, 1861.

You can learn more about Patterson, and her book, on her website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
FILE
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

Latest News

Washburn women's basketball beats Rogers State 60-53 on January 26, 2023.
Washburn men and women victorious over Rogers State
A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
Stormont Vail's outpatient bronchiolitis clinic offers congestion suctioning and support...
Topeka clinic helps youngest patients breath easier, avoid hospital stay
Stormont Vail's outpatient bronchiolitis clinic offers congestion suctioning and support...
Topeka clinic helps youngest patients breath easier, avoid hospital stay