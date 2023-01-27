Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture.

The university invited Kansas author Juliet Patterson to its Center for Kansas Studies Thursday night. The Pittsburg native spoke about her 2022 book “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide,” a writing described as an exploration of grief through the lens of Pittsburg’s history of mining.

Kansas was admitted to the Union 162 years ago, on January 29, 1861.

You can learn more about Patterson, and her book, on her website.

