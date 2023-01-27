NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023.

NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.

For 2023, Underwood said goals focus on three areas: art exhibit and activities; district enhancements; and NOTO-owned properties.

Underwood said a big headline for NOTO’s activities is that the summer concert series will expand from three months to five months, featuring groups from a variety of musical genres. They also have two exhibits planned: Chocolate It Is in February, and Three Sisters: Land Acknowledgement Exhibition.

Underwood also revealed plans for several enhancements in the district. He said they have the city’s permission to use several public places as new “canvases” for art work. He said they’ll be painting a mural in the crosswalk of Laurent and N. Kansas Ave., and they have permission to create murals in new alleyways coming between Jackson and Kansas. In addition, they’re working with various groups to further develop Veterans Park, and an interactive Art-Health Walk is expected to launch this spring in partnership with Stormont Vail and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

As for the goals for NOTO-owned properties, they’ve already launched renovations on the basement of the NOTO Arts Center to utilize as an artists’ cooperative and additional classroom space. In addition, Underwood said they’re exploring how they might add a covering to the outdoor stage in Redbud Park to shield performers from intense sun and heat.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
Leawood Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck...
Investigation underway after semi drags car about 8 miles following Wednesday crash
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir

Latest News

Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
David Myers Sr. and his son, David Myers Jr., appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss their...
Topeka Boy Scout troop invites community to breakfast
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
Following a five-month investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah...
Drug investigation leads to arrest