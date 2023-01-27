NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023.

NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.

For 2023, Underwood said goals focus on three areas: art exhibit and activities; district enhancements; and NOTO-owned properties.

Underwood said a big headline for NOTO’s activities is that the summer concert series will expand from three months to five months, featuring groups from a variety of musical genres. They also have two exhibits planned: Chocolate It Is in February, and Three Sisters: Land Acknowledgement Exhibition.

Underwood also revealed plans for several enhancements in the district. He said they have the city’s permission to use several public places as new “canvases” for art work. He said they’ll be painting a mural in the crosswalk of Laurent and N. Kansas Ave., and they have permission to create murals in new alleyways coming between Jackson and Kansas. In addition, they’re working with various groups to further develop Veterans Park, and an interactive Art-Health Walk is expected to launch this spring in partnership with Stormont Vail and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

As for the goals for NOTO-owned properties, they’ve already launched renovations on the basement of the NOTO Arts Center to utilize as an artists’ cooperative and additional classroom space. In addition, Underwood said they’re exploring how they might add a covering to the outdoor stage in Redbud Park to shield performers from intense sun and heat.

