Moms Demand Action raises awareness on gun safety

Harvesters were to provide food, but miscommunication leads to no-show, alternatives offered
Sign for the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group advocating for sensible action against gun violence in America.(KWCH)
Sign for the Kansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group advocating for sensible action against gun violence in America.(KWCH)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters’ mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.

Moms Demand Action volunteers walked up to the cars lining up to receive food, handing out free gun locks and flyers promoting the Be SMART campaign.

The Be SMART campaign is launched by Everytown for Gun Safety, promoting responsible gun ownership to reduce violent crimes and reduce accidental child gun deaths. The campaign asks to secure all guns in homes and vehicles, model responsible behavior, ask about unsecured guns in other homes, recognize the role of guns in suicide and tell peers to be smart.

“I feel that there’s a need to get the word out in our community because anywhere there is a proliferation of guns, there can be senseless and preventable gun violence deaths,” Shannon Little, Topeka’s group leader for Moms Demand Action, said. “If there’s anything I can do or that we can do as an organization to help prevent gun violence and prevent a child getting a hold of a gun and having a tragic ending, I would like to be able to help do it.

13 NEWS reached out to Harvesters about the situation. Harvesters said they apologize for the miscommunication and offered these alternative sites for Saturday, Jan. 28.

  • First Free Methodist Church at 3450 SE Indiana Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 1100 SE Washington St. from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information on the ‘Be SMART’ campaign, text SMART to 64433, or visit their Facebook and Twitter pages.

For a free gun lock, email BeSmartTopeka@gmail.com.

