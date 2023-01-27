Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan.

BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.

“We’re pretty excited, Aggieville is a great historic district. I believe it is one of the oldest shopping districts in our state and so we’re just really pumped to be a part of it. Our head basketball coach Jerome Tang likes to say he came to elevate the basketball program, we hope to take an already fantastic district and elevate it both figurately and literally, so we’re excited about it,” said TJ Vilkanskas, president of back 9.

Construction has already been underway as they believe the project will take 2 years to complete.

