Kansas Policy Institute resource center promises information obscured by state agencies

The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A conservative Kansas organization says state-run education resources are lacking in the information they openly share.

The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts. The center’s executive director says they’ll make sure school boards across the state will be able to find the data and research they need to make the best decisions they can.

“We realize that there’s low teacher salaries, we realize that there’s lots of problems, but you make better decisions when you have better facts,” Ward Cassidy, KSBRC Executive Director, said.

The Kansas Policy Institute describes itself as a non-profit research and educational organization based out of Wichita and Overland Park.

