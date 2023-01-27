Gov. Kelly receives report with ways to improve education statewide

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has received the 2022 annual report from the Governor’s Council on Education, and the public can also view it as well.

The report offers a list of recommendations to improve education for Kansas students. According to Kelly’s office, the report lists recommendations to advance early childhood education, increase opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, improve the transition from primary to post-secondary education, and improve coordination with technical education.

Kelly’s office said that the council prepared its reports by traveling within the state during 2022 to hear from educators and businesses about the most prominent issues that Kansas is experiencing.

“We are grateful to Governor Kelly for the opportunity to learn from and with extraordinary leaders who represent educators and businesses across Kansas,” said Dr. Cynthia Lane and Dr. Fred Dierksen, Co-Chairs of Governor Kelly’s Council on Education. “We are confident that the Council’s work will strengthen our state by aligning education with business and creating opportunities for all Kansans,” 

The council was created in 2019 by Governor Kelly. Kelly’s office said it was established to bring education and business leaders together to create partnerships with the people, share ideas, and work together to resolve pressing concerns.

“I established the Council on Education not only because I believe that educating our children is one of the most important obligations of our elected leaders, but also because it’s one of the best economic investments we can make as a state,” said Kelly. “I’m proud of the work the Council has done these last four years searching for innovative ways to provide for our students, and I look forward to addressing their recommendations to ensure Kansas students have access to the best education in the country.”

To view the council’s report, click HERE.

