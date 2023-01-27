Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has...
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has faced this past year, such as cost pressure fueled by inflation; the plant will be taking some measures to save the plant funds.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has faced this past year, such as cost pressure fueled by inflation; the plant will be taking some measures to save the plant funds.

Goodyear has decided to reduce about 5% in salaried staff globally, equaling roughly 500 positions. According to Goodyear’s chairman, chief executive officer, and president, Richard J. Kramer, the fourth quarter of the company was “weak,”. He noted a 12% decline in the global replacement tire industry in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Goodyear said in a release that the major factors affecting the industry include an increase in inflation and energy costs.

Goodyear projects that the company in the EMEA business unit will report an operating loss of approximately $80 million in the fourth quarter. This is a significant change since the EMEA sector has so far reported positive operating income since 2020′s second quarter, according to Goodyear’s data.

“Our fourth quarter results fell short of our expectations given a significantly weaker industry backdrop, particularly in Europe,” said Kramer. “While our businesses have performed at a high level through the volatility of the past several years, the uncertain near-term macroeconomic outlook and continuing impacts of inflation make these difficult actions necessary to position our business for future success.”

The company noted that as raw materials and other costs have been on the decline recently, Goodyear also hopes to “drive efficiencies” in other areas affected by inflation such as wages and benefits.

Goodyear said the plan to “rationalization and reorganization is expected to be finished during the first and second quarter.”

The tire replacement company is expecting to see pre-tax charges, followed by these actions to be approximately $55 million, primarily relating to cash severance payments that are expected to be paid during the first 6 months of 2023. The company also said it expects the plan to result in a quarterly run-rate benefit of $15 million at the start of the second quarter, along with an estimated amount of savings in the first quarter to be approximately $5 million.

Goodyear will release the full report for the fourth quarter and the full 2022 financial reports after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
FILE
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.
RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River
FILE
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

Latest News

On Jan 26. Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 block of...
Two arrests made in connection to narcotics
Washburn women's basketball beats Rogers State 60-53 on January 26, 2023.
Washburn men and women victorious over Rogers State
Washburn University held its annual Kansas Day lecture.
Pittsburg author speaks at Washburn’s annual Kansas Day Lecture
A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award