Friday forecast: Mild today, cold front tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Take advantage of today’s mild day because a cold front tomorrow will bring a big drop in temperatures that will lead to an unseasonably cold airmass through at least the middle part of next week.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today. While some areas will get similar temperatures tomorrow, others will not and it will turn much colder the rest of the month.

Check the latest forecast tomorrow on the timing of the cold front, there still remains uncertainty. This will be important to know when temperatures start getting colder during the day especially if you’re going to be out and about. You may head inside when temperatures are mild but walk back outside even 10-15 minutes later and it’s 20° colder when factoring in the wind chill.

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be around 23° at kickoff and 19° by the end of the game. Wind chills will range from 5 to 12.



Temperatures are going to be the bigger impact vs any precipitation chances for the next 8 days. Models are still trending less than 0.10″ of total precipitation for the next 8 days which means if it’s in the form of snow, less than 1″. With that said models do differ on next week’s weather pattern so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing morning clouds for afternoon sun. Highs in the low 40s in extreme northeast KS with most spots in the mid-upper 40s and low 50s even possible near I-35. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some sun early but increasing clouds especially as the cold front pushes through. While winds won’t be bad ahead of the front, winds will pick up to gusts up to 30 mph as the front pushes through. Again timing is uncertain but highs will range from upper 30s-low 40s along the Nebraska border and low-mid 50s along I-35 with temperatures for all of northeast KS s in the teens and 20s by 7pm at the latest (could be this cold earlier).

Sunday begins a stretch of morning wind chills below zero for most areas and highs stuck in the 20s with wind chills staying in the teens. As mentioned models do differ on next week’s weather pattern so temperatures are leaning more toward the colder computer model. There is a chance it doesn’t stay as cold for very long but confidence is very high that Sunday and Monday will remain very cold.

Minor differences in the timing, check back Saturday for an update (WIBW)

