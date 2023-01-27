Community program brings attention to poverty crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In partnership with K-State Research and Extension and United Ways of Kaw Valley, the Greater Topeka Partnership hosted a poverty simulation retreat.

With the county’s rising poverty rates, the simulation event brought together over a dozen different community program leaders to engage and learn more about the county’s rising poverty rates. Brett Martin, vice president of community impact for United Ways of Kaw Valley, said the experience allowed the community to really see the struggles of those on the borderline and living in poverty.

“One of the things we say from the outset,” said Martin. “This is a simulation and not a game. “It can feel like a game to folks, but this is very real for a lot of individuals in our family.”

The event ran from 9 to 11:15 a.m., where many were given a real-life role and challenge to see the hardships many go through. Martin said it’s definitely an eye-opener for many and hopes this helps them step up in their community.

“What are some ways I can do to advocate?” said Martin. “How can I use my voice and my position in the community to help make lives better for others in Topeka and Shawnee County?”

Many community leaders in attendance shared personal experiences of events in their lives where they saw themselves or a loved one in the same position. Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, vice president of Strategy for Greater Topeka Partnership, who played the role of a 9-year-old girl, said it’s really important to put yourself in others’ shoes and see how we can help.

“They mounted challenges on top of that,” said Stubblefield. “Maybe, food wasn’t available, maybe we got robbed, maybe I got suspended from school, and how those challenges throughout a week surmount and make life difficult.”

Martin said there are over 100 different resources and agencies in Shawnee County that are there to help those who need assistance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.