Widely-shared video shows Kansas farm dog helping to bury canine best friend

Footage from video at a Sumner County farm shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best...
Footage from video at a Sumner County farm shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best friend.(KWCH)
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The death of a rural Sumner County family’s pet led to a widely-shared video seen on social media. That footage shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best friend.

Three weeks ago, Lisa Roths and two of her farm dogs lost their best friend, Leonard, due to old age. To the surprise of Roths and her family, one of their dogs, Aries, lent a helping hand as they laid the older dog to rest.

“We was all standing there, getting ready to you know, say our last goodbyes. Aries just started pushing dirt into the hole, just all on her own,” Roths said. “And so, we just stood there and admired until she was done.”

Though Leonard’s death wasn’t unexpected, Roth’s other two dogs, Aries and Frank, were the first to break the sad news.

Roths said her sister who lives nearby woke up late at night, thinking she heard someone banging on her door.

“But we think Leonard was getting ready to pass away and these two dogs were up there on the porch, trying to get her attention,” Roths said.

A doghouse barely used by the other dogs is where Leonard took his final breath. For now, Roths does what she can to comfort Aries and Frank as they mourn their best friend’s death.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
FILE
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary

Latest News

Feral or wild hogs have been reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir. There are...
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against...
Chiefs are slight home underdogs in AFC title game. When’s the last time that happened?
A Harvesters food distribution will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist...
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
Emporia State
Emporia State basketball sweeps Northeastern State
Seaman's Aron Davis
Seaman boys bball defeats KC Washington