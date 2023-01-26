Wednesday’s Child - Bradley

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is just eight years old. His name is Bradley, and as Lori Hutchinson tells us, he needs a forever family to open their hearts and their home.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is the perfect place for all kids, but especially 8-year old Bradley. He does well in the second grade and looks forward to science class. “It’s fun. Sometimes we do science and we do math, and we do iPads.”

His favorite part of the day?

“iPads and science. Cause you get to experience things that you don’t really experience.”

Bradley also likes to swim, and play with his toys and game system. He also likes to relax or play outside.

“I watch TV, I play, I ride my bike.”

Bradley has high hopes for the future by becoming a boy in blue and helping his community.

“A correction officer, because I think police officers are cool.”

Something else that’s cool: family. Bradley hopes to be adopted and get the lift he needs to grow from an adorable young boy to a happy and healthy young man.

“A big family. It’s cause I have big family. I like it, I like to enjoy time with them.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

