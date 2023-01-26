Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40th anniversary with special guest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With its 40th anniversary, Topeka Collegiate Schools will highlight independent schooling opportunities with a special guest.

Topeka Collegiate School announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will host renowned educator Wanda Holland Greene on March 30 and 31 at its inaugural signature event that centers on equity and justice.

The School indicated that the visit will include two public events - one for business leaders and another for those interested in learning about a whole-child approach.

“Topeka Collegiate is honored to host Wanda Holland Greene’s first visit to Kansas, and to provide the opportunity for the school community and the Greater Topeka community to have meaningful conversations about the role of education in preparation for a fulfilling life,” said Kareem Thomas, Topeka Collegiate board member and chair of the school’s Equity and Justice Committee.

In addition to her role as head of The Hamlin School - an independent San Fransisco school -, Topeka Collegiate noted that Greene is a trustee of Columbia University. She speaks globally as an expert on education - including anti-racism and cultural competency, mental health and emotional well-being, neurodiversity and learning differences, global citizenship and more.

The School said Greene’s Topeka visit is part of its year-long 40th Anniversary celebration. The March events will coincide with its Sustain capital campaign - focused on building renovations and endowment growth for the future of the only independent school in the region.

Officials noted that independent schools are those not affiliated with a religious institution or federally funded. Topeka Collegiate was founded by a committed group in 1982 and has unique opportunities and flexibility.

“We invite the community to join us for these incredible opportunities,” said Topeka Collegiate Head of School, Lyn Rantz. “Wanda Holland Greene will encourage you to think in new and exciting ways about the purpose and opportunity of a child’s education, and we are eager to host these discussions as we prepare for Topeka Collegiate’s next 40 years.”

The March event schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 30: 11:30 a.m. - Business Leaders Luncheon, Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave. Independent school values in a business environment 6:30 p.m. - Public Remarks, Topeka Collegiate School, 2200 SW Eveningside Dr. Supporting a whole-child approach

Friday, March 31: 8:45 - 11:30 a.m. - Visits with Topeka Collegiate students about social responsibility, grouped by grade



