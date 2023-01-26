Topeka Chef named semi-finalist in “Oscars of Food”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Chef Adam Von Donge and owner of the White Linen and Knox Cocktail Lounge has been named a semi-finalist for an award dubbed the “Oscars of Food.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Chef Adam VonDonge, owner of the White Linen and Knox Cocktail Lounge, announced that he has been named a semi-finalist for the James Beard award for best chef.

Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be awarded at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 5.

James Beard Awards are the food industry’s highest honor - known as The Oscars of Food - and recognize the best in the culinary industry from chefs and restaurants to books and lifetime achievements.

VanDonge is nominated as one of 20 nominated for best chef in the Midwest.

For more information about the 2023 awards, click HERE.

