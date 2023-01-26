Thursday forecast: Staying cold today, warming up tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the arctic front that will push through Saturday. Depending on the timing of the front will depend on how warm it will get Saturday before cooling down but expect a wide range in highs to begin the weekend and staying very cold on Sunday.

Taking Action:

Keep those sunglasses handy, there will be sun at times the next several days with Friday the highest probability of sun for most of the day.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast especially with the timing of the cold front this weekend. This will be important to know when temperatures start getting colder during the day on Saturday.

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 20s for much of the game with wind chills ranging from 8 to 13.



You may notice there are two snow chances in the 8 day but the probability of getting more than 1″ total between the two systems is very low. Most models keep total precipitation for the next 8 days less than 0.05″ with a few isolated spots getting 0.10″-0.15″ so not looking at anything significant through next week. The bigger impact will be the temperatures and staying cold Sunday into early next week including sub-zero wind chills in the morning for several areas.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows may end up occurring before midnight in the mid-upper 20s before winds increase overnight and warmer air starts to move in with temperatures by sunrise more in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s in extreme northeast KS with upper 40s to low 50s down to the southwest. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

This weekend will lead to a wide range in highs Saturday from the cold front with mid 30s in north-central KS to low 50s near I-35. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s for most areas by 7pm so dress accordingly if you’re going to be out Saturday late afternoon/evening hours.

You’ll need those layers through the first half of next week as it stays cold. Models are hinting at a warming trend for the 2nd half of the work week at least compared to yesterday where it kept the colder air in the area so the 8 day reflects the gradual warm up Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.