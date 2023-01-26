Students, parents rally at the Kansas Statehouse to voice desire to choose their school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From January 22 to January 28, it is National School Choice Week. In honor of the national week, many young students and parents rallied at the statehouse Wednesday morning to fight for the option to choose the school they wish to attend.

The group believes they should have the ability to choose which school to enroll their children in regardless of where they live or their finances. The House Education Committee is currently considering a bill that would expand the eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools.

Supporters of the measure, like the Kansas Policy Institute president, James Franko, said that if this measure is achieved, then families can have more access to the necessary resources and the quality education they desire.

”It is because we have pretty staggering achievement gaps in Kansas between low-income kids and higher-income kids,” said Franko. “And giving parents more of a say in how their kids are educated is not going to be some silver bullet, but it is going to be an opportunity for those closest to the kids to find the best opportunity for them to succeed in life.”

The Kansas Association of School Boards testified its opposition on the matter Wednesday saying:

“To ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed, all schools supported by public funds must serve all children on the same basis as public schools. We oppose programs including but not limited to vouchers, education savings accounts, and tuition tax credits because such programs divert public funding from public education to schools, which are not required to serve all students, including those who are disadvantaged, disabled, or those with the greatest needs.” We are not convinced the tuition tax credit scholarship will improve student achievement in Kansas. Public school students and private school students generally perform about the same when compared to similar types of students. In addition, granting donors a 100 percent tax deduction for funding a private school education endorses tax avoidance in the guise of charity.

