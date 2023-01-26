Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school.

The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School.

LPD noted that officials along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Explosive Detection Unit searched the building and found nothing of concern. One student was identified as the person responsible and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials indicated that Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 transported students to another facility as the investigation was opened and district officials have been in direct communication with parents.

