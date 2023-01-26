SNW Gallery and Custom Frames hold ribbon cutting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - SNW Gallery & Custom Frames held a ribbon cutting today to reopen on the first floor of the historic Eames Building, where it once was before.

SNW Gallery represents the finest Kansas & regional artists working in a variety of mediums. SNW Custom Frames offers archival custom framing combined with a superior design that truly showcases the art it preserves.

Gallery ownership says they’re thrilled to continue their support for local artists.

”We do represent local and regional artists and we want people to know that no matter what your taste we carry all tastes and all budgets and everyone can have original art and it’s really shopping local,” said Alyn Pennington West, owner of the gallery.

“Found a better partner in that both during the project for her patience and grace as well as for the future path forward to have an art gallery,” said Kail Katzenmeier, owner of the building.

The gallery has been in business for 42 years and is located at 328 Poyntz.

