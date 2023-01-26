SNW Gallery and Custom Frames hold ribbon cutting

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - SNW Gallery & Custom Frames held a ribbon cutting today to reopen on the first floor of the historic Eames Building, where it once was before. 

SNW Gallery represents the finest Kansas & regional artists working in a variety of mediums. SNW Custom Frames offers archival custom framing combined with a superior design that truly showcases the art it preserves.

Gallery ownership says they’re thrilled to continue their support for local artists.

”We do represent local and regional artists and we want people to know that no matter what your taste we carry all tastes and all budgets and everyone can have original art and it’s really shopping local,” said Alyn Pennington West, owner of the gallery.

“Found a better partner in that both during the project for her patience and grace as well as for the future path forward to have an art gallery,” said Kail Katzenmeier, owner of the building.

The gallery has been in business for 42 years and is located at 328 Poyntz.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

Latest News

Student musicians from 26 Kansas high schools perform at White Concert Hall on the campus of...
Kansas high school musicians play on the university stage
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames reopens with ribbon cutting
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames reopens with ribbon cutting
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka.
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Murder charges have been filed against the Topeka man accused of lighting the fire that killed...
Triple murder charges filed against man accused of starting fatal fire