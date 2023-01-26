Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services will be held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska.
Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
The funeral home said that Allen, a mother and special needs care worker and advocate, had her entire world revolve around her son, Brennan. Her life came to a tragic end in November 2022.
Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody for Allen’s death. Her body was found in a remote area of South Topeka in early January after a months-long search. Scott had been detained by Interpol in Belize in December.
Prosecutors claim that Scott left his Topeka home in November, drove to Omaha where he shot Allen and then disposed of her body in Topeka. From here, officials say they believe Scott caught a flight out of the country to Belize where he was eventually arrested by Interpol and extradited back to Omaha for trial.
The trial remains ongoing as investigators build their case based on locational information from Scott’s social media and cellphone usage, along with evidence found in his SUV parked at the Kansas City International Airport.
Detectives have indicated that Scott allegedly told them he was in Kansas when his ex-girlfriend, Allen was on a date with someone else in Omaha. Records show his cell phone near her home in northwest Omaha about an hour before she arrived home that not. He is not scheduled to appear back in court until the end of January.
