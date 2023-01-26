Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kanyon Olberding

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kanyon Olberding of Jackson Heights High School.

Kanyon takes the court for the Cobras’ volleyball and basketball teams and runs track

She also serves as president of FBLA, the student council of her class as well as participating in FCA, Jackson County Youth Coalition, National Honor Society and Honor Flight.

Kanyon wants to take her 4.0 GPA to the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she wants to pursue a law degree.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

