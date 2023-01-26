Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kanyon Olberding

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kanyon Olberding of Jackson Heights High School.

Kanyon takes the court for the Cobras’ volleyball and basketball teams and runs track

She also serves as president of FBLA, the student council of her class as well as participating in FCA, Jackson County Youth Coalition, National Honor Society and Honor Flight.

Kanyon wants to take her 4.0 GPA to the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she wants to pursue a law degree.

